The Victoria Police Department issued 27 distracted driving tickets in five hours on Monday. (VicPD Twitter)

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers 'hands on the wheel and mind on the task'

  • Mar. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Victoria Police Department issued 27 distracted driving tickets Monday during the first day of a month-long campaign targeting drivers on with their hands – and minds – off the wheel.

Police issued the costly tickets over five hours of enforcement, leaving 27 drivers with the $368 fine, which also comes with four penalty points at a cost of $252.

In total, distracted drivers are looking at a $620 loss, and that’s only if it’s their first ticket of the year.

A second distracted driving ticket in 12 months can cost more than $2,500.

But that’s not enough for some drivers to leave the phone alone. According to ICBC, an average of 1,335 drivers receive multiple tickets every year.

Distracted driving includes everything from texting and phone calls to personal grooming and changing the music on a device. According to the B.C. government, drivers fail to process about 50 per cent of the visual information in their driving environment when they are using electronic communication devices.

ICBC says on average, nine people are killed in distracted driving related crashes on Vancouver Island every year.

