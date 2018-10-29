Victoria police Halloween live-stream reports fights, large parties

Victoria Police responded to hundreds of calls for service the weekend before Halloween. (File photo)

Trick or treat? There were many tricks as the weekend before Halloween played out in real time on the Victoria Police Department’s Twitter account, as they live-tweeted a weekend full of fights, impaired drivers and massive 200-person parties.

After an eventful Friday evening saw more than 100 calls to police by 7 p.m., the festivities continued into Sunday morning as #VicPDLive tweeted, “Far too many impaired drivers tonight.”

There was a collision between two vehicles at Bay and Quadra just after 6 p.m. Oct. 27, and two drivers were threatening to kill each other before 9 p.m. Saturday night. Just after midnight on Oct. 28, another car collision was reported to police, on Pandora and Blanshard with one of the vehicles landing on the sidewalk.

Four men in downtown Esquimalt were reported to be surrounded by a crowd as they fought. Less than 12 minutes later, Victoria police tweeted the fight was over with no injuries. At 2:32 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon on Douglas Street, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two more fights broke out in the downtown core in the early morning of Oct. 28. Ten people were reported fighting at Douglas and Fort shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, with another 20 people reportedly fighting in the 1100 block of Wharf Street. The livestream of Halloween reports ended at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday with another fight reported to police at Douglas and Broughton.

Just after midnight on Oct. 28, a house party in VicWest with more than 200 people was broken up. Another party with more than 200 people was shut down in the 900-block of Empress an hour and a half later.

One man with three warrants out for his arrest was stopped by the K9-unit. He was arrested with an ounce of drugs and $1,000 cash on him at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

