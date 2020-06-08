Victoria police, fire crews investigating suspicious fire at U-Haul business

Two vehicles, two storage units damaged in the fire

Victoria emergency crews are investigating a suspicious fire at a storage and vehicle rental business that happened on Sunday night.

Victoria Fire Department requested the assistance of the Victoria Police Department for a suspicious fire at U-Haul Moving and Storage of Victoria, in the 700-block of Topaz Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Two storage units and two vehicles were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson says the fire was determined to be suspicious because of the spacing between the vehicles and the storage unit that were destroyed. “There was no direct link between the fires,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information on these fires to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

