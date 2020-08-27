Victoria Police Department warns of bomb threat scam targeting businesses across Canada

VicPD is warning the public about a bomb threat hoax that is targeting businesses across Canada. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria police are warning local businesses after four reports of a Canada-wide bomb hoax.

In the suspected hoax, businesses are targeted by an email threatening that their business will be attacked with a bomb if funds are not transferred to a bitcoin account within 80 hours. According to police, businesses across Canada have received these threats but no evidence of explosives have turned up which leads officers to believe the threats are a hoax designed to use fear to extort money.

The Victoria Police Department advises anyone who receives an email making similar threats, to not send any bitcoin and call the non-emergency line at 250-9957654.

