Victoria Police, citizens, and K9 unit team up to arrest wanted man

An hour-long foot chase near Quadra Village found a man wanted for a violent home invasion

  • Jul. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria Police say team efforts between their Community Services Division officers, , Investigative Services Division, a K9 unit, a reserve constable and Victoria citizens led to the arrest of a man wanted for involvement in a violent home invasion that involved a firearm and knives.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday evening, the Community Services Division spotted the man as a passenger in a vehicle at the intersection of Bay and Cook Streets. Officers followed the car to the 900-block of Cook Street, where the man got out.

When officers spoke to him, he fled the scene.

Police flooded the area, and began an hour-long foot pursuit through the Quadra Village area, where many citizens, including an off-duty reserve constable, provided help in finding the man.

The wanted man was found in the 2300 block of Vancouver Street, where he resisted arrest. One of the police service dogs, Diesel, was released to help secure the arrest.

The man was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being released back into police custody where he remains.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody.

The file remains under investigation, with charge recommendations coming forward shortly.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire
Next story
UPDATE: Sport-utility vehicle rolls over and crashes on side of Nanaimo Parkway

Just Posted

Margaret Helen MacRae (nee Breeze)

  • 14 hours ago

 

Victoria Police, citizens, and K9 unit team up to arrest wanted man

  • 21 hours ago

 

Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

  • 21 hours ago

 

VIDEO: See your friends from Arbutus Ridge present 50 years of Top 40 hits July 28-29

 

Most Read