Victoria police ask people to register bikes with new app

Cyclists who have their bikes registered with the Victoria Police Department have until this summer to switch over to an app after the department announced it is closing its registry and reallocating its resources.

Project 529 Garage is a popular app used by police departments, universities and bike shops around the world that serves as a community watch for bike owners. People are encouraged to register their bikes and upload photos of them so if they go missing there is a community of people, including police, who can be on the lookout. The app can also be used to make sure a bike someone is considering buying hasn’t been reported stolen.

Recognize this Felt road bike? It was recovered by officers who want to reunite it w its rightful owner. Call (250) 995-7654 ext 1 File 20-9709. Also, if you've not registered your bike w @Project529BC, visit https://t.co/J7Pfp7R0iO to do so today! #yyjbike #yyj pic.twitter.com/MiFzFcQTvR — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 12, 2021

Previously, Victoria and Esquimalt bike owners could register their bikes directly with the police department, which VicPD said took up valuable volunteer reserve constable and records staff resources.

“By moving away from a VicPD-supported bike registry, this will allow the department to reinvest our resources into other high-demand areas,” VicPD said in a statement.

The department has stopped registering any new bikes and are contacting those currently registered to tell them to switch over to the new app. All information in the VicPD bike registry will be deleted by June 30.

More information about Project 529 Garage can be found at project529.com.

