Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and Victoria police executed a high-risk warrant arrest on Jan. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

Warrants include drug trafficking, theft and possession of firearms

  • Jan. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Victoria police say a loud “bang” heard near downtown early Friday morning was part of a high-risk warrant arrest at a temporary housing facility.

Just before 2 a.m. Jan. 22, Victoria police officers and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team deployed a device causing the loud noise. Police say it resulted in no injuries, but the man they sought surrendered and was arrested.

He was wanted on multiple warrants, including breach of court-ordered conditions and charges related to drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft and possession of firearms.

Police say the file remains under investigation.

