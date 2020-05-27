Victoria Police arrest man wanted for fraud offences

Michael Friesen was arrested by VicPD patrol officers on the evening of May 26. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department has arrested a man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences.

VicPD patrol officers arrested Michael Friesen the evening of May 26 after he was located in the 800-block of Johnson Street. Friesen was held overnight in custody awaiting morning court.

Friesen was wanted for a series of outstanding warrants including fraudulent use of identification, unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators believed Friesen was actively evading police detection before his arrest.

The department asked for the public’s help in locating Friesen on May 6.

READ ALSO: VicPD seeks man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Victoria News