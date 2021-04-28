Victoria police arrested a man on Wednesday morning less than two hours after he was released from custody. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police arrest man for breach less than two hours after release from custody

Police say they were monitoring the man due to his criminal history

Victoria police arrested a man on Wednesday morning less than two hours after he was released from custody.

Officers from several different units were monitoring the 38-year-old man as he was released from custody around 10 a.m. on April 28 as they were concerned about his likelihood to re-offend.

Police say the man has more than 70 convictions, including unprovoked and random assaults, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. Police also said the man injured several correctional facility staff in 2019.

The man’s release came with a number of probation conditions and just after 11:30 a.m., officers say the man breached several of those conditions. Officers arrested the man in the 800-block of Johnson Street and he was transported to VicPD cells, where he was held in custody.

