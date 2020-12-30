Victoria police arrest man armed with knife

A knife-wielding man seen chasing a person in downtown Victoria Wednesday afternoon has been arrested by police.
Officers responded to the scene near Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue after receiving a report that a man armed with a knife was running after another man.
VicPD is asking that anyone with information call its non-emergency report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
