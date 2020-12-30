Victoria Police Department arrested a man armed with a knife at the corner of Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue Dec. 30. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police arrest man armed with knife

Man was arrested near Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A knife-wielding man seen chasing a person in downtown Victoria Wednesday afternoon has been arrested by police.

Officers responded to the scene near Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue after receiving a report that a man armed with a knife was running after another man.

VicPD is asking that anyone with information call its non-emergency report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD investigating after man tries to rob two women at knife-point

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
NDP MLA Walker to have office in Qualicum Beach
Next story
Fire probed at industrial area

Just Posted

Most Read