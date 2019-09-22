Victoria People’s Party candidate says campaign signs stolen around city

Victoria PPC candidate Alyson Culbert stands outside her newly-minted campaign headquarters on Douglas Street. She says signs have been stolen from the location as well as in other Victoria neighbourhoods. (Courtesy of Bob Friesen)

Victoria’s People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate says the party will “not be deterred by fringe elements trying to silence our voice.”

READ ALSO: People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast debates Alyson Culbert said a number of PPC campaign signs were stolen in Victoria, including several from the front of her campaign headquarters in the 2900-block of Douglas Street.

The local candidate had opened the campaign headquarters on Friday. She says three signs were missing from outside the office Saturday morning and her team has since discovered signs missing from Fairfield Road and Chambers Street.

READ ALSO: Federal candidates hear Greater Victoria priorities at listening session

Culbert calls the theft “particularly disturbing” and says the silencing of voices “is a dangerous thing.”

“Democracy is at stake when people are trying to silence a legitimate, national, coast-to-coast party,” she said.

Culbert says the campaign has filed a report with the Victoria Police Department.

nina.grossman@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.