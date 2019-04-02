The Yates Street parkade was closed briefly Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Victoria parkade reopens after single vehicle crash

  • Apr. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The Yates Street parkade has reopened after a dramatic crash Tuesday.

A driver, reportedly from out of town, may have entered the parkade from the wrong direction.

The vehicle hit a parked motorcycle in the parkade before crashing onto barriers.

The vehicle that crashed was towed and the driver taken to hospital by ambulance.

