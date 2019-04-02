Victoria parkade reopens after single vehicle crash

The Yates Street parkade was closed briefly Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

The Yates Street parkade has reopened after a dramatic crash Tuesday.

A driver, reportedly from out of town, may have entered the parkade from the wrong direction.

The vehicle hit a parked motorcycle in the parkade before crashing onto barriers.

The vehicle that crashed was towed and the driver taken to hospital by ambulance.

The car that crashed in the Yates Street Parkade has just been towed away. Driver taken to hospital in ambulance. #yyjtraffic @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/GlFSXML2U7 — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) April 2, 2019

