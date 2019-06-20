Victoria one of five B.C. cities to launch new youth volunteer program

The Youth 20/20 Can program is coming to Victoria to help engage youth in more volunteer opportunities. (Unsplash)

Victoria youth will have improved volunteer experiences thanks to a new, federally-funded program.

Funded through the Canada Service Corps., the Youth 20/20 Can program helps young people identify skills and interests, build volunteer plans that fit their local community and lead and manage meaningful projects, events, or activities.

“By partnering with organizations like Youth 20/20 Can, our government is helping young leaders acquire important skills, develop individual strengths and gain essential life experiences,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

Lisa Mort-Putland, executive director of Volunteer Victoria, said the program gives youth the “opportunity to positively engage in community-building over an extended period by giving 120 hours of volunteering time. Through participation, youth will strengthen their skills, employability, and connections to community.”

Victoria is one of five B.C. cities to pick up the program – volunteer centres in Victoria, Cowichan, Nanaimo, Campbell River and Powell River have partnered Wachiay Friendship Centre in Courtney to implement the initiative, helping over 450 youth “gain confidence, self-esteem and resiliency to build their leadership and employment skills.

