Victoria named one of the friendliest cities in the world

Victoria has been named one of the friendliest cities in the world by Conde Nast Traveler, a prolific luxury and lifestyle magazine owned by the same publication that creates Vogue, Teen Vogue, Allure, The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.

The list looks at where visitors feel welcome, asking questions like “Did an outgoing local show you the way?” and “Was the city easy to navigate?”

Ireland reigned in three of the 10 spots, while Mexico gathered two. The only city to make the top 10 list in Canada was Victoria, which Conde Nast Traveler described as “a stately city with a mild climate, manicured gardens and world-class museums.” The article continues to say that readers spoke positively of the city’s cleanliness and polite residents.

“To be named as one of the friendliest cities in the world by an influential travel publication Like Conde Nast Traveler is truly an honour” said Paul Nursey, president and CEO of Tourism Victoria in a statement.”Residents of Greater Victoria should be proud visitors to our region view us as hospitable hosts, making an effort to create a warm and welcoming environment for people from all over the world.”

Victoria made the top 10 list, which also includes Chiang Mai (Thailand), Dublin (Ireland), Adelaide (Australia), Puebla (Mexico), Galway (Ireland), Queenstown (New Zealand), Cork (Ireland), Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico).

