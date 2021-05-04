Victoria middle school student reports being followed by van on way to school

Police commend student for the actions they took after feeling like the driver was following them

A student is being commended for the actions they took after feeling concerned about a vehicle potentially follow them on their way to school Tuesday morning.

The Central Middle School student felt they were being followed by a white panel van in the Fernwood and North Park area while making their way to school around 8:45 a.m. on May 4. The student changed their route so the van couldn’t follow and once at school, told their teacher about the incident.

Victoria police, who were called to the school, said the student was not harmed and the driver of the van didn’t interact with the student.

VicPD says the school community will be notified about the incident out of an abundance of caution.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

