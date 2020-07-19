Victoria mayor deactivates Twitter account “for now”

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has deactivated her Twitter account as of Sunday morning, July 19. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has deactivated her Twitter account, as confirmed Sunday morning.

This move comes a day after she had tweeted about negative people with “irrelevant comments” to have a more positive outlook on the city. In a tweet in the afternoon of July 18, she pointed out that the Ocean Futures Innovation Hub, a maritime centre proposed in the downtown core, was a positive for the city’s future.

Helps confirmed to Black Press Media that she has taken a step back from the social media platform “for now.”

Goldstream News Gazette