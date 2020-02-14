Victoria man charged with human trafficking related offences, back in jail for weapons breach

Shawn Alexander Kelly is currently in Swift Current and is expected back in court on Feb. 19. (Shaw Kelly/Facebook)

A Victoria man is back in a Saskatchewan jail for breaching his release conditions on human trafficking related charges.

Shaw Alexander Kelly, 23, was released with conditions last Thursday but was rearrested for a weapons breach this week. Kelly will appear back in a Swift Current courtroom, by video, on Feb. 19.

Kelly, along with Shermineh Sheri Ziaee, 36, and her two 19-year-old sons, Seyed Kourosh Miralinaghi and Seyed Kamran Miralinaghi, were arrested and charged on Jan. 28 when they were pulled over for traveling at 153 km/h in a tight group of three vehicles on Highway 1 in Swift Current. Two underage girls, neither of whom had identification, were found in the back seats of separate vehicles.

Last week a neighbor of Kelly’s confirmed he lives in Colwood with family. It is not clear how Ziaee and her sons know him.

Shermineh Sheri Ziaee was released last week following a Jan. 28 arrest in Swift Current (Black Press Media/ File Photo).

On Feb. 6, Kelly was released on a promise to appear with a number of conditions imposed by Justice Karl Bazin. Kelly’s release conditions included living at an approved residence in North Battleford, Sask., staying inside the residence between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night, to not be more than 150 km away from the residence, to have zero contact and to not be within 100 meters of the residence or workplace of the others charged and the victims. He also has been ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

In addition to those conditions, Kelly was prohibited from having a firearm, ammunition, cross-bow or any other weapon, which is the condition he breached.

Kelly and both Miralinaghi men are charged with receiving financial benefit and knowing it was obtained from the commission of an offence, transporting a person under 18 for the purposes of exploiting them, producing a person to offer or provide sexual services, harbouring a person who offers or provides sexual services and knowingly advertising an offer to provide sexual services.

Ziaee is charged with the same offences, with the addition of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.

The two young female passengers are from B.C. and are not related to any of the accused. Police will not release their names in order to protect their identity.

