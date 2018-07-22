Joseph Gauthier. Facebook photo

Victoria man arrested in connection with Hillside murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier

  • Jul. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  News

A Victoria man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Joseph Gauthier.

In a release, VicPD said Daniel Creagh was arrested Sunday morning in Maple Ridge, B.C. upon his release from custody in relation to another unrelated matter.

On March 10, Patrol officers responded to an address in the 1400-block of Hillside Avenue where Gauthier’s body was discovered. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators arrested Creagh with the assistance of Ridge Meadows RCMP after the Crown approved one charge of second-degree murder.

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and ask that you call the information line at 250-380-6211 if you have any informatio regarding the case. To report anonymously please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

