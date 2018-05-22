Victoria man arrested for sexual assault on BC Transit bus

Incident took place downtown, in broad daylight in front of fellow passengers

A Victoria man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on a BC Transit bus downtown.

Officers from the VicPD patrol division were called to the intersection of Douglas Street and Burnside Road just after 1 p.m. on Monday, to a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted on a bus.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, who remained on the bus, and took him into custody.

“The woman reported that the man, who was not known to her, sexually assaulted her,” VicPD said in a statement. “She told the man to stop and then told the BC Transit operator, who stopped the bus, called police and stayed with the victim.”

Other passengers travelling on the bus also called police and remained on scene. The woman was not physically injured.

The man remains in custody where he is being held for court, and the file is still under investigation.

If you have information regarding the incident, please contact VicPD on the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com