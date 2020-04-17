Members of the Fallingwater team are offering free services to health care workers so they have something “positive to come home to at the end of their long shifts.” (Provided by Fallingwater Property Service)

Victoria landscape company digs deep for health care workers during pandemic

Fallingwater Property Service is offering free help for health care workers

  • Apr. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Victoria landscaping company is offering help to health care workers to support flattening the curve.

In a blog post, Wes Shelly, founder and CEO of Fallingwater property service, explains how his staff feel privileged to be able to continue to work during the pandemic. When a senior supervisor with the company heard a handyman on the radio offering free fix-it jobs that could help out health care workers that don’t have the time or capacity to keep up at home, the idea was brought to the Fallingwater team.

READ ALSO: Saanich police arrest gardener with stolen supplies, plants

“[They] are eager to offer their time on Saturdays to cut a lawn, clean up a yard, weed out some garden beds, whatever we can do to give these frontline health care workers something positive to come to at the end of their shift,” reads Shelly’s post.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria bride sees photos of herself online two years after camera was stolen

Shelly asks the public to visit fallingwaterlandscape.com to nominate a health care worker for free landscaping services.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 99 southbound in South Surrey
Next story
Langley NAPA distribution centre donates masks to COVID-19 fight

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Lambs arriving in Vavenby

    By Robyn Rexin

  • POLL: Should BC Ferries limit travel to essential services?

    Question of the week

  • Take care of your well-being and walk the dog

    Wanda Nystoruk is a member of Barriere Emergency Social Services (ESS) where she works with a great team of volunteers, many having been involved with this ESS team for a number of years. The team participate in a variety of training courses on a regular basis to prepare for any emergency (such as floods and wildfires) that may impact the residents of Barriere and the surrounding area.

  • Victoria landscape company digs deep for health care workers during pandemic

    Fallingwater Property Service is offering free help for health care workers