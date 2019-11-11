Victoria Jazz Orchestra concert raises funds for the Single Parents’ Resource Centre

Monik Nordine leading a concert. (Photo provided by Victoria Jazz Orchestra)

  • Nov. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The Victoria Jazz Orchestra Fundraiser will host Maria Manna on Nov. 16 at Alix Goolden Hall. The performance will raise money for the Single Parents’ Resource Centre in Victoria.

Manna will perform “A Christmas Carol” with The Cathedral School Choir, conducted by Andrew Homzy. Saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Monik Nordine is putting on the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Nordine is the director of the Victoria Jazz Orchestra that features musicians from across Vancouver Island. It is the only Jazz Orchestra in the region.

The Single Parent Resource Centre gives free clothes, food, counselling, and Christmas gifts for families in need.

For ticket information please call 250-386-5311. Visit moniknordine.ca for ticket updates.

