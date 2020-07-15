Victoria International Airport deemed the most efficient for its size

A new report ranks Victoria International Airport as the most efficient airport under 5 million passengers. (Black Press Media file photo)

A report has ranked Victoria International Airport (YYJ) as the most efficient airport in its size category.

“This type of recognition in the industry is extremely important to us,” said Geoff Dickson, president and chief executive officer of the Victoria Airport Authority, after the Air Transport Research Society (ATRS) and US-based Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University ranked YYJ as the most efficient airport with less than five million passengers.

The ranking appears in the 2020 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report, which surveyed 204 airports and 24 airport groups of various sizes and ownership forms in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

RELATED: Victoria International Airport rolls out health and safety initiative

ATRS researches out of the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland (USA) while Embry-Riddle’s David B. O’Maley College of Business compiles and organizes the annual benchmark report. It compares airport performance worldwide with a focus on productivity and operating efficiency, unit cost competitiveness and airport charges.

Dickson sees the airport’s top finish in its category as an important signal as it continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has never been a more important time for us to continue this successful formula and do everything we can to support our airlines and exceed the level of service our customers expect,” he said in the release.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula News Review