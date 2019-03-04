Victoria firefighters battle two suspicious dumpster fires Sunday night

Both fires are suspicious and are under investigation

The Victoria Fire Department responded to two dumpster fires late March 3, the fires have been deemed suspicious and are under investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Fire Department crews responded to two separate dumpster fires within approximately 30 minutes late Sunday night.

The first fire, at 732 Princess Ave., was reported at 11:23 p.m. and involved a garbage dumpster near a building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze with a hose. The building was not damaged, although the metal dumpster sustained heat damage from the fire.

RELATED: Two vehicle collision at Sooke and Kelly Road

The second fire, located on Chancery Lane behind the Yates Street Parkade, was reported at 11:56 p.m. by a cleaning crew working in a nearby building.

The fire destroyed the plastic dumpster. Firefighters dragged hoses to the scene from Langley Street and extinguished the fire.

RELATED: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being stuck in Colwood Saturday night

Irrigation pipes attached to an adjacent building at 535 Yates St. were melted by the heat.

The total estimate of damages is approximately $1,000.

Police are considering these fires suspicious and continue to investigate.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.