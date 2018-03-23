Victoria’s No. 1 fire hall on Yates Street will be replaced by a new multi-use public safety building on Johnson Street. Photo by Megan Sabell/victoria.ca

Victoria fire hall funding gets green light from council

New public safety building will house various emergency response functions

  • Mar. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Following up on its announcement earlier this week, Victoria council approved using $35.9 million for a new multi-use public safety facility anchored by the Victoria Fire Department.

The new building, to be built in a partnership with developer Dalmation Developments, is to be located on Johnson Street adjacent to Pacific Mazda, not far from the current No. 1 fire hall on Yates Street.

RELATED: Victoria to get new downtown fire hall and emergency centre

The 41,700 square-foot mixed-use facility will house fire and rescue services and an emergency operations centre. B.C. Emergency Health Services will lease 3,200 sq. ft. of space within the structure for an ambulance station.

Construction is expected to take 28 months once building permits are issued.

anna.james@vicnews.com

Previous story
City to lobby province after councillor accused of crime refused to resign
Next story
VIDEO: Accident on Warfield Hill outside Trail

Just Posted

Court date moved for Nanaimo city manager accused of threats

 

Fatal crash south of Prince George

 

Baritone Gino Quilico performs in Abbotsford

  • 13 hours ago

 

Victoria fire hall funding gets green light from council

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read