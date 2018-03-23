Victoria fire hall funding gets green light from council

Victoria’s No. 1 fire hall on Yates Street will be replaced by a new multi-use public safety building on Johnson Street. Photo by Megan Sabell/victoria.ca

Following up on its announcement earlier this week, Victoria council approved using $35.9 million for a new multi-use public safety facility anchored by the Victoria Fire Department.

The new building, to be built in a partnership with developer Dalmation Developments, is to be located on Johnson Street adjacent to Pacific Mazda, not far from the current No. 1 fire hall on Yates Street.

RELATED: Victoria to get new downtown fire hall and emergency centre

The 41,700 square-foot mixed-use facility will house fire and rescue services and an emergency operations centre. B.C. Emergency Health Services will lease 3,200 sq. ft. of space within the structure for an ambulance station.

Construction is expected to take 28 months once building permits are issued.

anna.james@vicnews.com