Victoria fire crews rescue three residents from early morning apartment fire

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 2300-block of Dowler Place early on Saturday morning. (Google Maps)

Victoria firefighters rescued three residents from a structure fire in the 2300-block of Dowler Place early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. on May 23, the Victoria Fire Department received reports of a fire in the Murray Hill Apartments at 2315 Dowler Pl. – near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

According to an incident report shared with media, when crews arrived, the fire was fully involved. The resident whose apartment was on fire was rescued from their balcony and taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also rescued two other residents from a balcony next to the affected apartment.

The Victoria Fire Department said the fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the unit where the fire started and to other parts of the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

