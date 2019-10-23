Victoria dealer sees jail time after police find more than 150 grams of drugs

In August alone, there were 62 illicit drug toxicity deaths with fentanyl detected in the province according to the British Columbia Coroners Service. (THE NEWS/files)

A man dealing fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs on Victoria streets has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Ernest Wayne Bourdeau was charged with four counts of trafficking after police searched an apartment on Pandora Avenue. In the apartment, police found Bourdeau and another man, along with 172 grams of various drugs including a heroin fentanyl mixture, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and powdered cocaine. In addition to the drugs, eight bundles of cash totalling $40,000 were seized and almost two grams of fentanyl was found.

READ ALSO: West Shore teen who died of suspected fentanyl overdose remembered as ‘kind’, ‘bubbly’

According to a pre-sentence report, the 51-year-old had a dysfunctional childhood, involving physical and emotional abuse. His father, dealing with substance use and alcohol issues, spent lengthy periods in jail. Bourdeau was previously diagnosed with bipolar and anxiety disorder.

Bourdeau first used drugs at the age of 19, dabbling in marijuana and LSD, eventually developing a dependency on cocaine and crystal meth. Prior to his arrest, Bourdeau was using crystal meth daily but does not believe he is in need of treatment.

READ ALSO: Addiction ‘cuts both ways’ says judge sentencing fentanyl dealer with long history of drug charges

A psychological report ordered by the courts stated the psychologist was not convinced by Bourdeau’s presentation as a “hapless addict who just got caught up in selling drugs for bare existence,” adding that he did not express remorse, nor an understanding of the “potentially serious effects his offences have upon his clientele.”

The Crown sought a sentence of six years, while defence asked for a sentence of three to four years. The judge deemed a five-year custodial sentence was fit.

Bourdeau has been in custody for a total of 930 days since his arrest. He was sentenced Oct. 7 in the B.C. Supreme Courts

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.