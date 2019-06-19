Victoria couple seeks community’s help after e-bike stolen for second time

A Victoria commuter’s e-bike was stolen from a parking garage on Quadra Street. (Facebook/Measha Gallagher)

A Victoria couple is on the hunt for a stolen volt e-bike.

Measha Gallagher posted to Facebook Wednesday morning asking to “use the power of social media” to get her boyfriend’s bike back.

The 2018 voltbike Yukon 750 limited was reportedly stolen – for a second time – from the couple’s parking garage on Quadra Street.

“It’s his daily commuter so it would be absolutely amazing to see it found,” Gallagher said, adding that they have reached out to police and submitted footage from her vehicle’s dash cam.

The bike is described as having a rear rack, front and back lights, four-inch fat bike tires and green LED bulbs potentially still in the spokes.

“[We] will be watching used item sites so I’m reaching out for the help of our community too,” Gallagher said. “Please contact me if you see this bike around town, it’s hard to miss!”

