Victoria could overrule Langley Township on abattoir vote

Langley Township council voted against plans for a poultry abattoir in South Langley.

A no vote to a controversial abattoir planned for South Langley may not stop the project from going ahead.

The plan for three acres of a 40-acre farm in the 900 block of 224th Street to be used for poultry slaughter and processing.

After hearing from a number of neighbours of the site who opposed it, council unanimously rejected the application Monday night.

“Processing is not the same as farming,” said Councillor David Davis, whose family has been farming in Langley since the late 19th century.

Meat processing uses more power and water than ordinary farming practices, he said.

“Processing is an industry,” said Davis. “This belongs in an industrial park.”

Concerns about the possible impact on local groundwater were key for several councillors. There is no sewer connection in the area, and other farms and homes in the area rely on well water.

There are only two properties in the Township zoned for meat processing, one the large Britco plant off Fraser Highway, and the other has been dormant for decades.

However, the council may not have the final word.

“This could still happen without our consent,” noted Coun. Angie Quaale.

The provincial Ministry of Agriculture could override the Township’s decision under right-to-farm regulations.