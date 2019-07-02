Victoria Cool Aid Society see busiest year yet

12,000 people were served by Cool Aid throughout the Capital Region between 2018-2019

The Victoria Cool Aid Society is celebrating its 51st year in operation as its busiest yet.

In an annual report brought forward to the society’s annual general meeting, it was announced that over 12,000 people have been helped in the Capital Region in the last year.

A total of 1,550 people received sheltered in one of the 19 properties the society owns in Victoria, Saanich and Langford, with 565 permanently sheltered and supported.

Cool Aid’s overdose prevention efforts saved 215 lives, thanks in part to the 5,000 hours of peer support work at Rock Bay Landing, which hosts the CRD’s only safe inhalation tent.

Approximately 980 meals are served daily throughout the CRD, thanks to the help over over 325 employees and 200 volunteers.

Forty-five health care professionals, including dentists, doctors, nurses, counsellors and pharmacists have contribute to the 43,750 medical and dental appointments and 2, 331 counselling appointments arranged through Cool Aid this year.

Looking ahead Cool Aid will be expanding its services through other avenues, including through the recently approved 72-unit Cedar Grove housing development at 210 Gorge Rd. E., which is set to open in 2022.

