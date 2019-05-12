Victoria construction leaders receive 2019 VICA Awards

Construction workers from Rob Tournour Masonry pose in anti-bullying shirts. The company has received the Vancouver Island Construction Association’s Member of the Year Award for its philanthropic efforts. (Rob Tournour Masonry/Facebook)

The Vancouver Island Construction Association (VICA) announced the winners of its 2019 VICA Awards, honouring members who “build and regenerate” local communities.

“We are proud to showcase and celebrate the contributions and achievements of VICA member companies with our inaugural awards,” said Rory Kulmala, CEO of the Vancouver Island Construction Association. “This year, we saw over 50 exceptional submissions. The 2019 VICA Award recipients have demonstrated their commitment to our industry and local communities by embracing quality, innovation and client satisfaction.”

A Victoria-based project earned Kinetic Construction the ‘General Contractor over $10 Million’ award for Yello on Yates at 819 Yates St.

“As constructors, everything we do, the energy we expend and the efforts we make, are converted into a physical entity that remains for many years to come,” said Tom Plumb, president of Kinetic Construction. “When we get the opportunity to help create a building that adds to the city, provi des a great use, and is esthetically pleasing, it is a further reward for us and it’s wonderful when it’s recognized by your peers and the community.”

VICA awarded Victoria-based Rob Tournour Masonry (RTM) with the VICA Member of the Year award for its philanthropic work, both locally and abroad. RTM’s ‘Another Brick in Nepal’ project has the organization helping to rebuild Nepalese schools following the devastating 2015 earthquake.

VICA also notes that RTM supports a number of local programs.

“[RTM] strongly believes that it is our responsibility to support the arts, community sports teams and, for over 15 years, the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria,” said president Rob Tournour. “We have also always believed in promoting the masonry trade and construction in general through our involvement with VICA and we are humbled and very proud to be the recipients of the first-ever VICA Member of The Year award.”

VICA is a member-based, industry-led association serving multiple construction sectors across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and other coastal areas of B.C.

