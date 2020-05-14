Victoria City Council votes to ‘pedestrianize’ Beacon Hill Park

Some parking lots will remain open, but Beacon Hill Park will be mostly closed to vehicle traffic for the rest of the summer. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Beacon Hill Park will be “pedestrianized” by City staff following a council vote Thursday evening.

The much-revised and ultimately approved motion directs staff to open parking lots at Heywood Avenue, Circle Drive and Nursery Road, as well as the roads serving as their closest access points, for the rest of the summer. Other roads in the park, as well as the parking lot at the top of Beacon Hill Loop will be closed.

Council is also seeking input from accessibility organizations for advice and input on further extending the “pedestrianized approach to the park.”

The motion originated from Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Jeremy Loveday, who recommended the city implement a pedestrian-only approach to Beacon Hill Park, while leaving the main parking lot open to allow access for people with disabilities.

During Thursday’s committee meeting, council noted it had received plenty of feedback from the public on the matter and plans to seek more feedback if the changes are proposed to be made permanently.

