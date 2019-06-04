Victoria city council to hear pitch for last phase of Vic West development

The final stage of the Railyards development on Tyee Road will be presented at council

The final phase of the Railyards development is heading to Victoria City Council for last considerations.

If this version is approved, the Horizon Phase III development at 701 Tyee Rd. will then go to a public hearing for consideration.

In July 2018 the developers, LeFevre & Company, proposed am 86-unit, nine-story building.

Amended plans now propose a seven-storey, 94-unit building, most of which are studio or one-bedroom units.

The plan also includes a neighbouring park, known as Bridges Park and a “tot lot” between Central Spur Road and the Galloping Goose trail.

The $270-million Railyards development has been underway since 2004 and consists of 15 different townhouse condominium complexes along the Selkirk Waterway.

The development permit application will be brought forward to a committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, June 6.

