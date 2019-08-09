Victoria Canucks game a sell-out, fans warned about fake tickets

Any tickets seen on sale might be fake as all official ones are sold

Sports fans are being warned the upcoming Canucks game in Victoria is a sell-out and any tickets buyers see for sale might be fake.

The exhibition game is scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and pits the Vancouver Canucks against the Calgary Flames.

Both the arena and the Select Your Tickets Box Office want fans to be aware that there are no authorized re-sellers of tickets for the game, and any seen on sale could be fake or void. Select Your Tickets is the only authorized seller of event tickets at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

“We are aware that many secondary sites are reselling tickets to the Canucks–Flames game in Victoria,” Dave Dakers, President of RG Sports and Entertainment said, “We in no way authorize or endorse any of these sites, and caution anyone interested in purchasing tickets that they should do so with the understanding that they may end up buying replicated or voided tickets.”

The game is an exhibition and forms part of the Canucks’ pre-season preparations, which include a three day training camp. The training camp is open to the public and can be accessed for a $5 admission fee, with net proceeds going to charity.

The organizers say the only people protected against lost or stolen tickets are the individuals who originally purchased them from Select Your Tickets, as the names associated with their accounts can be checked.

