Victoria BC Transit driver taken to hospital after assault

Driver attempted to stop an altercation between two people on the bus

One man was arrested after a report of an assault on a BC Transit bus driver in Victoria Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

A BC Transit bus driver has been taken to hospital following an assault on a bus in Victoria Thursday afternoon.

The driver was reportedly attempting to stop an altercation between two people on the bus when the bus driver was assaulted just after 1:30 p.m. The incident occurred near the intersection of Douglas Street and Hillside Avenue.

One man was arrested shortly after the incident and the driver was transported to hospital.

RELATED: Bus driver assaulted in Sidney to be off work for two weeks

The investigation is in the early stages, with more to come.

Another BC Transit driver suffered facial injuries after an attack in Sidney at the end of January.

RELATED: Victoria bus drivers targeted for abuse

At that time, Ben Williams, president of Unifor 333, said two other bus drivers had been assaulted in the weeks previous — one had a beverage poured on them and another was spat on.

– with files from Nick Murray

keri.coles@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.