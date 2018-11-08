Victoria-based navy ship credited with sea turtle rescue

On the eve of Nov. 2, a Boatswain from HMCS Nanaimo successfully freed a sea turtle tangled in the rigging of a buoy while investigating the buoy for contraband during Operation CARIBBE (CAF Operations/Twitter)

The CFB Esquimalt-based HMCS Nanaimo’s crew are being credited with rescuing a giant sea turtle.

On the eve of Nov. 2, a boatswain from the ship was able to successfully free a sea turtle that had been tangled in the rigging of a buoy. The boatswain had been investigating the buoy for contraband when they found the animal.

HMCS Nanaimo was investigating the buoy as part of Operation Caribbe in which Canada sends Canadian Armed Forces ships and aircraft to help Operation Martillo. This U.S.-led effort involves 14 countries and aims to stop drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

This operation involves periodic deployments,with different ships and aircraft participating at different times during the year.

HMCS Moncton, Nanaimo and Edmonton are currently deployed on the operation and conducting patrols until December.

