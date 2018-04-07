Cliff LeQuesne performed master of ceremonies duties at the Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame inductions at Western Speedway April 7. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame inducts new members

Big turnout for the HOF induction at Western Speedway

The Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame inducted four new members today and awarded two Pioneer Awards.

George Wade, David Morris, the late Jerry Ferrie and Ken Emerson received blue jackets and Sherri Conway and Bill Munroe received the Pioneer Awards.

Ferrie’s wife and children accepted the honour on his behalf.

Morris, a Nanaimo native, started racing in ’72 and was taken aback by the honour.

