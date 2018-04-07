Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame inducts new members

The Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame inducted four new members today and awarded two Pioneer Awards.
George Wade, David Morris, the late Jerry Ferrie and Ken Emerson received blue jackets and Sherri Conway and Bill Munroe received the Pioneer Awards.
Blue Blazers are in vogue today at Western Speedway. The Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame is inducting its newest members. #yyj #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/kgclDfckMk
— Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) April 7, 2018
Ferrie’s wife and children accepted the honour on his behalf.
Morris, a Nanaimo native, started racing in ’72 and was taken aback by the honour.
