Victoria arts society takes over management at Hermann’s Jazz Club

The Arts on View Society will be taking over business starting July 15

Hermann’s Jazz Club will run under the operation of the Arts on View Society starting July 15. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Hermann’s Jazz Club has a new lease on life after a local arts society signed a five-year lease to take over management.

The Arts on View Society (formerly known as Jazz on View) will be taking over both Hermann’s at 753 View St. and the next door View Street Social Club as of July 15 after months of negotiations with the owners, Stephan and Edward Nieweler and Ingrid Reid, the three children of the club’s late founder Hermann Nieweler.

“It’s been a long journey, so this is very exciting,” said Ashely Wey, director of the Arts on View Society and booking manager for Hermann’s.

After negotiations became public the society had five weeks to fundraise $100,000 for operating costs and initial upgrades.

ALSO READ: Star-studded fundraiser aims to help secure Hermann’s Jazz Club for five more years

“We did it in three-and-a-half weeks, we have tremendous support,” Wey said, adding that she herself is a life-long patron. “I’ve been playing in the club since I was 13 years old and love it, as do so many others… It’s an institution in Victoria.”

The Society now has a couple weeks to transfer all the proper licensing and do inventory before opening it officially opens the doors.

While the Society wants to stay true to Hermann Nieweler’s vision, it also wants to expand the club’s performances.

ALSO READ: Hermann’s Jazz Club part of family feud

“We have a big vision. We want to assume the whole building and open up the top floor and have live music and all kinds of art forms in the top,” Wey said, adding that theatre, flamenco classes and more are planned.

“We want to nurture creativity in the capital city, and have a venue in the downtown core with capacity and purpose.”

Upgrades will also roll out gradually, including a new carpet and aims to update the bar and kitchen.

Several special events are scheduled in the upcoming month to celebrate the lease acquisition including a public event on July 31 which will include performer Kelby MacNayr and jazz bassist Neil Swainson.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook Â