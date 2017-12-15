Victoria Airport’s James Bogusz taking new post in Regina

VAA Vice-President of Operations and Development James Bogusz, right, and CEO Geoff Dickson in 2015. Bogusz is leaving Victoria in January to become the CEO at Regina International Airport. (File)

Regina International Airport’s gain is the Saanich Peninsula’s loss, as they’ve lured away a long time Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) employee.

A regular comment-er on a variety of airport-related issues in the News Review over the years, James Bogusz has accepted the Chief Executive Officer’s job at the Regina Airport Authority. He last day as Vice-President of Operations and Development at the VAA will be January 12, 2018.

Bogusz was officially announced as the new CEO at Regina at the end of November. He takes over Canada’s number 15-ranked airport (Victoria is number 10) after spending 16 years at Victoria — six years as a technical consultant and the last 10 years on staff.

It’s his experience in a growing airport that helped him and the job in Saskatchewan.

“Regina was looking for a new CEO who knows the business and has experience in airports,” Bogusz said. “I have significant experience in airport regulations, industry contacts and in working with the community.”

Bogusz has often been the VAA’s spokesperson on a variety of issues at the airport, from airside operations and capital projects, to internal procedural systems and the VAA’s investment in environmental initiatives. It’s the latter, he said, he will be most proud of during his time at Victoria.

“The VAA has taken on significant (environmental) projects, like Reay Creek and TenTen Creek,” he said. “The (Victoria) Airport really goes care about its community .. it has gone above and beyond … doing the right things.”

In a media release, Regina Airport Authority Board Chair Ken Waschuk said Bogusz will officially take over the CEO’s job there on Feb. 1.

“The Board and I are delighted that James will lead the Regina Airport Authority into its next stage of growth,” stated Waschuk. “James is a highly impressive talent known for his energetic and collaborative leadership style.”

Bogusz credited the VAA’s CEO, Geoff Dickson, for being “a great mentor and colleague” and will use everything he’s learned in his new role.

Bogusz’s family has roots in Regina. His family lived in the city in the 1970s, before moving to Victoria where his father could pursue his career in radio. Bogusz was born in Victoria and has lived and worked in the region ever since. Now, he goes to Regina with his wife Melanie, whose last day with the Town of Sidney is Jan. 5.

“We’re all-in,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for a new experience, to jump into a new set of challenges and that has its own allure.”

Bogusz was in Region earlier this month, meeting with his team there and getting to know some of the city officials with whom he’ll be working.

The VAA is expected to start the search for a replacement early in the new year.

