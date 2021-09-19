Victoria Airport Authority seeks board nominee from CRD

Applications are open for the Capital Regional District’s nominal position on the Victoria Airport Authority board of directors.

“The VAA is seeking diverse candidates with experience working at the senior executive level and strong knowledge of financial statements, reporting, and cash management, as well as business planning and development, human resources, and strategic planning,” said the posting on the CRD’s website. Those interested may submit a detailed cover letter and CV to legserv@crd.bc.ca before Sept. 20.

The board’s mandate is to manage, operate and develop Victoria International Airport with respect to expenses on users, equitable airline access, the use of airport lands and expansion of their facilities in a “safe, secure, efficient, cost-effective and financially viable manner,” states the airport’s website. A spokesperson for the authority added the board is involved in long-range planning for the airport.

The board meets six times a year and directors serve a three-year term, receiving an annual retainer of $11,000 and stipends for educational and travel opportunities.

The 12-member board includes two appointees from the federal government and one from the province, two nominees each from the Town of Sidney and District of North Saanich, and one nominee from the municipalities of Central Saanich, Saanich and Victoria, the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the CRD. Board members cannot be an elected official, employee, or contractor of any federal, provincial or municipal government, department, or agency.

“Airports are unique in that they are multi-dimensional from both a regulatory and operational point of view,” said VAA spokesperson Rod Hunchak. “Directors must be able to govern within the complexity of the industry, which differentiates it from traditional corporations that tend to be more direct.”

