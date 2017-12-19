Victim’s mother calls manslaughter sentence ‘not right’

Isabelle Johnny sentenced to four years for death of Zachary Turner-Good

“It’s really disappointing.”

Those words are from Adeline Turner, the mother of Zachary Turner-Good after his former girlfriend, Isabelle Johnny, was sentenced for his manslaughter Dec. 18.

Johnny was sentenced to four years in jail. With credit for time already served of 1,262 days, Johnny is left with 198 days to spend in jail.

Turner said she was “not shocked” by the ruling but also that “It’s not right.”

Mister Justice Robert Punnett said he was satisfied with Johnny’s acceptance of responsibility by pleading guilty, her statements to the court and victim’s family, and what he called genuine remorse.

“This crime is a tragedy for all concerned,” said Punnett.

“A young man is dead and there is no justification for that.”

Johnny was also ordered to spend three years on probation, provide a DNA sample, not have any contact with any of Turner-Good’s family and will have to abide by a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Early in the morning of May 16, 2015, Terrace RCMP were called to a downtown Terrace apartment where they discovered Turner-Good bleeding from the chest, said police in a release May 19, 2015.

He was rushed to hospital by police, but died of his wound a short time later, said police at that time.

Johnny was well known to police. At the time of the incident she was on three separate probation orders, including one in relation to a domestic assault on the deceased, reported police at that time.