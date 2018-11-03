Victim of alleged assault speaks out

Bianca Pearce says she was subjected to physical and sexual abuse

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for assistance to locate Troy Hardy. Photo submitted

Bianca Pearce has spoken out against her alleged abuser, Troy Hardy.

Hardy is currently wanted by RCMP in connection with several offenses including sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats.

Pearce said that on Oct. 27, she was forcibly confined and subjected to physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Hardy. She said she has since felt unsafe and has been forced to relocate herself and her young son to a safe house.

“Due to multiple ongoing threats from him against myself and my loved ones, my life is on hold until he surrenders to the police,” said Pearce, adding that she has also received threats from others connected to Hardy through social media.

“To all my friends who are offering help, please let the RCMP do their job as this man is violent and unstable.”

According to B.C. Court Services Online, Hardy has a lengthy criminal record and has been found guilty of assault on two separate occasions.

Pearce says that since Oct. 27, she has been contacted by other women who say they have also been assaulted by Hardy.

“I don’t wish this on anyone and that’s why I wanted to speak out about it,” said Pearce. “I’ve been in contact with other women he did this to and they didn’t [speak out] and they wish they did. It’s for me and it’s for them and hopefully this never happens again with him.”

Hardy is described as 5’11” tall, 41 years old, 190 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a pitbull and flames on his left arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardy is urged to contact the Comox Valley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.