Victim named in Langley gas station murder

The man shot in a targeted attack was a Surrey resident, police say.

The man shot to death at a Langley gas station Monday night has been identified as a 31-year-old Surrey man.

Amanjot Singh Hans was the victim of a targeted attack, said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Hans was shot in a Range Rover parked at one of the pumps at the Chevron near the 232nd Street highway interchange.

Bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived, and Hans was rushed to hospital, but died shortly after.

Investigators are still seeking dash cam video from drivers who were traveling along 72nd Avenue between 232nd Street and Highway 10 at around 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Investigators are also asking to speak with anyone who has information about a dark-coloured Dodge pickup truck that was found burning in the 8300-block of 196th Street in Langley at about 9:20 p.m. on the same evening.

“We are releasing Mr. Hans’ name in an effort to determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death,” said Jang. “We urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).