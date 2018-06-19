Victim keeping quiet, so Kelowna cops want to talk to public about stabbing

Investigators probe the scene of a stabbing in the 4000-block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna Sunday morning. —Image: Sydney Morton/Capital News

The victim is keeping quiet, so the Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for information about a stabbing that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city.

The Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating after police were called to the 4000-block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna following a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old North Okanagan man suffering stab wounds to his abdomen. The man was rushed by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital.

“Police continue to investigate an altercation that took place between a youth and an adult male,” said Const. Lesley Smith. “However, the adult male refuses to speak with our investigators and therefore we are asking for any witnesses to come forward to assist police in determining what occurred prior to the male being injured.”

The victim remains in stable condition at KGH.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 250 762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by text a tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

