VicPD seeks witnesses to suspicious vehicle fire near Beacon Hill Park petting zoo

Victoria police investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward after a vehicle was set on fire in Beacon Hill Park on March 28.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers along with the Victoria Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire near the petting zoo in the park. A silver, 2018 GMC Sierra, had significant fire damage to the interior of the cab.

According to police, the circumstances of the fire are suspicious and the incident is being investigated as arson.

Police are interested in speaking with an unknown man who was in the area at the time of the fire. He is described as a 40 to 50-year-old Caucasian man, standing five-foot-10. He had stubble on his face and wore a grey wool jacket with long sleeves that covered his hands. He was also carrying garbage bags.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in that area of Beacon Hill Park at or before 11 p.m. on March 28, to speak with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

