VicPD seeking witnesses in ‘baby formula’ robbery

A man and woman are shaken, but uninjured, after an altercation with an unkown man left them robbed outside Hillside Mall Monday afternoon.

Victoria Patrol officers are seeking witnesses to identify a suspect described as a well-groomed Caucasian man, in his 30s, with a small build, standing 5’9′ with short, dark brushed back hair, a dark moustache and beard.

Police say the man was wearing a black sport coat and black pants when he approached the couple at a south entrance of the mall, near Bolen Books, asking for money.

Patrol officers are seeking witnesses as they work to identify a suspect in robbery last night – one in which the suspect made threatening comments to victims regarding “baby formula.” #F1818773 #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 8, 2018

In a statement, VicPD said, the couple told officers that when they declined, the man said he needed money for baby formula, and then made statements threatening violence if he was not given money.

Concerned for their safety and welfare, the couple handed over a small amount of cash.

The man fled the scene and the couple, who were not physically injured in the incident, called police.

Additional investigation indicates that this man may have several outstanding victims who have not reported similar incidents.

If you have information about this incident or know the identity of the suspect, please call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

