VicPD seeking witnesses in ‘baby formula’ robbery

Suspect approached older couple outside Hillside Mall demanding money, threatening violence

  • May. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A man and woman are shaken, but uninjured, after an altercation with an unkown man left them robbed outside Hillside Mall Monday afternoon.

Victoria Patrol officers are seeking witnesses to identify a suspect described as a well-groomed Caucasian man, in his 30s, with a small build, standing 5’9′ with short, dark brushed back hair, a dark moustache and beard.

Police say the man was wearing a black sport coat and black pants when he approached the couple at a south entrance of the mall, near Bolen Books, asking for money.

In a statement, VicPD said, the couple told officers that when they declined, the man said he needed money for baby formula, and then made statements threatening violence if he was not given money.

Concerned for their safety and welfare, the couple handed over a small amount of cash.

The man fled the scene and the couple, who were not physically injured in the incident, called police.

Additional investigation indicates that this man may have several outstanding victims who have not reported similar incidents.

If you have information about this incident or know the identity of the suspect, please call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Flood watch and high streamflow advisories for Burns Lake
Pot Luck Ceramics launches new way of giving

