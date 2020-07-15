(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

VicPD seeking witnesses for fatal crash on Hillside Avenue

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died

  • Jul. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Victoria police are investigating a fatal crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the 700-block of Hillside Avenue for reports of a crash. A nearby witness was able to provide medical aid to the pedestrian until the Victoria Fire Department and paramedics arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

If you witnessed this crash, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

