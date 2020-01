The extent of the man's injuries are unknown

One man was taken to hospital after being assaulted with a weapon on Pandora Avenue on Friday.(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Police are searching for a suspect after one man was assaulted with a weapon and taken to hospital on Friday afternoon.

The assault happened on Pandora Avenue and caused parts of the road to be blocked off for a short period of time.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

