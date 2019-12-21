VicPD roadblocks turn up several passengers with no seatbelts

'Be safe, be smart and click the seatbelt,' says VicPD

VicPD had to remind several people to buckle up during a roadblock on Friday evening. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

Friday night police roadblocks in Victoria turned up several passengers not wearing seat belts.

In a taxi? In the backseat with a designated driver? Awesome! Now about that seatbelt…. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/B7TRyi8i73 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 21, 2019

Despite the cold, rainy weather, VicPD volunteer reserve constables were out on the streets manning roadblocks on Dec. 20 as part of the ICBC Holiday CounterAttack campaign. The goal is to apprehend impaired drivers across B.C. on the weekends for the month of December, but on Friday, a lack of seat belts was what stood out in Victoria.

In just a few hours of checking vehicles, one reserve constable had to remind three people to buckle up.

Besides the fact that wearing a seat belt is the law, VicPD is reminding vehicle occupants that if they aren’t wearing a seat belt in an accident, they can become a “projectile.” With nothing to stop the momentum, a passenger or driver could fly forward and hurt themselves or someone else.

It doesn’t matter if someone is driving, riding in a taxi or being chauffeured by a designated driver, everyone needs to be smart and get strapped in, says VicPD.

