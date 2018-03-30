Joshua Geyer is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole. VicPD photo

VicPD on lookout for man wanted on a national warrant

Police seeking the public's assistance to locate Joshua Geyer, 33

Victoria police have alerted the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Joshua Geyer, 33, is wanted for being unlawfully at large after failing to abide with parole conditions. He is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7 with a muscular build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Geyer’s whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

editor@vicnews.com

