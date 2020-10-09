Victoria Police Department is asking for assistance in locating missing 38-year-old man, Leonard Lecreux, last seen Oct. 6. (Victoria Police Department)

VicPD looking for missing 38-year-old man, Leonard Lecreux

Lecreux was last seen in downtown Victoria on Oct. 6.

  • Oct. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria Police Department is asking for assistance in locating missing 38-year-old man, Leonard Lecreux.

Lecreux is described as Caucasian, with shor, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall, with a medium build and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Lecreux was last seen in downtown Victoria on Oct. 3. He was reported missing to police on Oct. 7.

VicPD asks that anyone with information call its non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

